Satendra Siwal, who was posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, was arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on spying charge. He was accused of providing 'confidential' information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siwal was arrested after an FIR was registered against him at ATS police station, Lucknow, under Section 121A of the IPC (waging war against the country) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923, PTI reported citing an official statement released on Sunday.

As per the statement, Siwal was called to the ATS field unit in Meerut and confessed to his crime in the face of questioning.

Meanwhile, sources told news agencies that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is aware of Siwal's arrest and working with the investigative authorities in this case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Know more about Satendra Siwal here Siwal is a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. He was working in the Ministry of External Affairs and was posted as the IBSA (India-Based Security Assistant) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, in 2021, the ATS said in the statement.

The ATS said it had information from secret sources that ISI handlers have been luring some external ministry staff with money to disclose strategic information, Hindustan Times reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, Satendra Siwal was one of the staff at the external affairs ministry who were in contact with ISI handlers, the UP ATS said citing their surveillance.

Siwal was called to the ATS field unit in Meerut for interrogation. During the questioning, his answers were not satisfactory. On deeper questioning, Siwal admitted to having spied for ISI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ATS in its probe through electronic and physical surveillance found that he was involved in anti-India activities with the network of the ISI handlers, it said.

