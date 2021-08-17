WHO says $7.7 bn needed urgently to stem covid surge

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the Access to covid-19 Tools Accelerator or ACT-Accelerator urgently needs $7.7 billion to stem the surge of coronavirus variants, especially Delta, and save lives across the world.

The WHO said that the Delta variant is on the path to becoming the dominant strain worldwide as a surge in the highly transmissible variant increases the urgency for vaccinating large numbers of vulnerable people.

“With hard-won gains of the last three months at risk, the ACT-Accelerator has mounted a US$ 7.7 billion appeal, the Rapid ACT-Accelerator Delta Response (RADAR), to enable--significantly increased testing and better surveillance to detect and protect against new variants," said the WHO.

The ACT-Accelerator is a global coalition of organizations developing and deploying the new diagnostics, treatments and vaccines needed to end the acute phase of the pandemic.

Rising infection rates resulting in increased hospitalizations are overwhelming health systems and leaving many countries in urgent need of life-saving oxygen, said the WHO, adding that the testing rate in much of the world is too low, especially low- and lower-middle-income countries – leaving much of the world blind to how the disease is evolving and vulnerable to new variants.

The apex global public health agency said that it should be enabled to have more oxygen to treat the seriously ill and save lives, vital personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect health workers, the rolling out of emergency response and delivery support for the effective delivery and deployment of Covid-19 tools, including in humanitarian contexts and continued research and development (R&D) so that tools remain effective.

The $7.7 billion is not an additional funding need but is part of the ACT-Accelerator’s overall 2021 budget, which is needed urgently within the next four months, the WHO said.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: “US$7.7 billion is needed urgently to fund the ACT-Accelerator’s work to address the Delta surge and put the world on track to ending the pandemic. This investment is a tiny portion of the amount governments are spending to deal with COVID-19 and makes ethical, economic and epidemiological sense. If these funds aren’t made available now to stop the transmission of Delta in the most vulnerable countries, we will undoubtedly all pay the consequences later in the year."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.