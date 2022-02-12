The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic could end if around 70% of the world gets vaccinated. The UN's health agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in an interview in South Africa said, "Our expectation is that the acute phase of this pandemic will end this year, of course with one condition, the 70% vaccination (target is achieved) by mid this year around June, July".

Tedros was speaking during a visit to Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines, which has produced the first mRNA Covid vaccine made in Africa using Moderna's sequence.

Last month also, the WHO boss had made a similar claim on Twitter. "This year, we could end the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic if we vaccinate 70% of the population of every country, with a focus on the most at-risk groups, and use all strategies and tools comprehensively and equitably," he said in a post.

Previously, the head of emergencies at the WHO, Dr Michael Ryan, had said that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic — deaths, hospitalisations, and lockdowns — could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly.

The UN body has condemned the disparity over the Covid vaccination between rich and poor countries. As per the WHO, fewer than 10% of people in lower-income countries have received even one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The world panicked late last year following the outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant which led at its peak to four times more daily infections than previous waves.

