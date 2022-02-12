WHO says ‘acute phase’ of Covid pandemic may end if…

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic could end if around 70% of the world gets vaccinated. The UN's health agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in an interview in South Africa said, "Our expectation is that the acute phase of this pandemic will end this year, of course with one condition, the 70% vaccination (target is achieved) by mid this year around June, July".

