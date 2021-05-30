WHO says can't predict next Covid surge in India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday said that the Covid cases were coming down in India but the "situation continues to be of concern and challenge". Speaking on the pandemic situation in India, WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said: "This surge has put an immense burden on already overwhelmed health services. We are now witnessing a plateau and even a decline in cases in some parts of India. Situation continues to be of concern and challenge."

Covid cases in India have been declining since May 6, when the country its highest-ever single day spike of 4,14,280 cases. Since then, the daily cases are coming down and now the numbers are under 2-lakh mark. But even this number is high when compared to the highest number in the first wave.

In the first wave, India's highest daily number was little over 97,000. This time, this number jumped over four times, prompting the states to announce lockdown. The hospitals were overwhelmed with patients and drugs, injections like Remdesivir was in short supply.

On Sunday, India recorded 1.65 lakh positive cases, which took the cumulative caseload to 2.78 crore. This was the lowest number of fresh infections reported across the country in around 46 days.

So far, the country has recorded 3.26 lakh deaths.

