Home / News / India /  WHO says million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition

WHO says million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition

World Health Organization
1 min read . 06:31 PM IST Reuters

  • The world must not and cannot afford to turn its back on Afghanistan, the WHO said

Around 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of this year, with 1 million of them at risk of dying, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday.

"It's an uphill battle as starvation grips the country," Margaret Harris told Geneva-based journalists by telephone from the capital Kabul. "The world must not and cannot afford to turn its back on Afghanistan." 

