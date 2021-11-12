WHO says million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Around 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of this year, with 1 million of them at risk of dying, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Around 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of this year, with 1 million of them at risk of dying, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday.

