Home >News >India >WHO sees 1st results from COVID drug trials within 2 weeks
A file photo of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

WHO sees 1st results from COVID drug trials within 2 weeks

1 min read . 09:10 PM IST Stephanie Nebehay , Reuters

WHO expects initial results within two weeks from clinical trials it is conducting of drugs that might be effective in treating COVID-19 patients, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said

GENEVA : The World Health Organization expects initial results within two weeks from clinical trials it is conducting of drugs that might be effective in treating COVID-19 patients, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing on Friday.

Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, said it would be unwise to predict when a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for mass distribution. While a vaccine candidate might show its effectiveness by year's end, the question was how soon it could be mass produced, he told the briefing.

