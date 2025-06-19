‘Who stopped the war?’ Chidambaram slams Modi govt over Trump mediation claim, lunch meeting with Gen Asim Munir

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of having ‘stopped the war’ between India and Pakistan last month.

The former Union Minister also mentioned US President Donald Trump's lunch meeting with Asim Munir and equating Pakistan’s army chief and PM Modi as being ‘helpful in stopping the war.’

“The story of 'who stopped the war' is getting curiouser and curiouse. 39 days after Mr Trump first claimed that he had mediated and stopped the war between India and Pakistan, Mr Modi told Mr Trump in a telephone call that 'India does not and will never accept mediation,” Chidambaram said in a post on X.

On June 18, PM Modi, during a phone call with President Trump, reiterated that India has never accepted third-party mediation and will not accept such mediation in the future, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a video message.

PM Modi's assertion comes after Trump's repeated assertions that he played a key role in mediating the India-Pakistan ceasefire understanding after four days of military actions in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Hours after the phone call with PM Modi on Wednesday, Trump welcomed Pakistan’s army chief to the White House and praised General Munir for preventing the escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan.

"Reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him for not going into the war and ending it…Prime Minister Modi just left a little while ago and we are working a trade deal with India and also with Pakistan... I am so happy. Two very smart people decided not to keep going with the war. Those are two big nuclear powers. I was honoured to meet him today,” Trump said.

President Trump has been claiming that India and Pakistan had agreed to a ‘full and immediate’ ceasefire following a ‘long night of talks’ mediated by the United States after four days of military action on May 10.

India has, however, contradicted Trump's claim and said that the two nations' ‘understanding’ was reached after talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

Why it took 39 days? Chidambaram asked why it took 39 days to reject Trump's repeated claim, which he repeated several times. He also asked why Modi had not made the belated statement directly to the Indian people or the Indian Parliament.

"Shortly after the telephone conversation, Mr Trump repeated his claim and -- this is the unkindest cut -- equated Mr Modi and General Asim Munir as being 'helpful in stopping the war,' he said.