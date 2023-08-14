New Delhi: The world’s first ‘Traditional Medicine Global Summit’ will be held on 17-18 August in Gandhinagar. The summit will be jointly hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indian government.

"The Summit will take into account the vast experience and expertise of the country and this highly anticipated event will serve as a platform for experts and practitioners to delve into the latest scientific advancements and evidence-based knowledge in the sector, with the ultimate goal of ensuring health and well-being for all," the ministry of Ayush said.

WHO director-general will inaugurate the event in the presence of Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal. G20 health ministers, regional directors of WHO and invitees from countries across WHO's six regions are expected to grace the event along with scientists, practitioners of traditional medicine, health workers and members of civil society organisations, according to, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai.

Speaking about the event in a press conference, Kalubhai said that the Summit's outcome will be a declaration, and this declaration will assist WHO in shaping the future of WHO global centre for traditional medicine.

“By blending traditional practices with contemporary practices aided by visionary policies and digital initiatives, India has demonstrated a path for achieving universal health coverage (UHC) through traditional medicine system," he added.

Director, Department of Health Systems Development (WHO South East Asia Regional Centre) Manoj Jhalani said that the Summit is expected to develop a roadmap toward creating a more holistic and healthier world for future generations by recognizing the interconnectedness between human health, planetary harmony, and technological advancement.

An array of speakers will spearhead discussions on key focus areas, namely research, evidence and learning; policy, data and regulation; innovation and digital health; and biodiversity, equity and traditional (healthcare) knowledge.

This exhibition serves as a comprehensive display of traditional medicine worldwide and will showcase the interconnectedness of traditional medicine with the natural environment in the form of ‘Kalpavriksha’, along with scientific and technological advancements spearheaded by various regional centres of WHO and the ministry of Ayush.