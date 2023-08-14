WHO summit on traditional medicine to be held on 17-18 August1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 03:15 PM IST
The Summit is expected to develop a roadmap toward creating a more holistic and healthier world for future generations by recognizing the interconnectedness between human health, planetary harmony, and technological advancement
New Delhi: The world’s first ‘Traditional Medicine Global Summit’ will be held on 17-18 August in Gandhinagar. The summit will be jointly hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indian government.
