WHO to consider granting EUL for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Oct 26

On Thursday, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that Bharat Biotech said it had submitted all clinical trial data to the apex global public health agency for getting EUL and is awaiting feedback. "It is not the administrative or political process, rather it is a technical process of WHO. Technical Committee will evaluate the submissions made by Bharat Biotech which created Covaxin. I am sure the approval of Covaxin from WHO will come at the soonest possible," he had said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}