WHO to consider granting EUL for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Tuesday

If granted, the approval will hold importance of people in India vaccinated with covaxin as WHO’s approval will facilitate international travel for Indians who have received the home-made vaccine under India’s national covid vaccination programme. The delay has been impacting students and businessmen who want to travel to countries where a vaccination certificate for WHO-approved vaccines is mandatory. As on Monday over 11.70 crores doses of covaxin have been administered in India among different age group above 18.