WHO to depute its polio surveillance team in India for Covid-19 fight

With the number of novel Coronavirus infections rising alarmingly in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday started engaging the latter’s national surveillance network, which was earlier used to eradicate polio, in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

“The National Polio Surveillance Project (WHO-NPSP) played a critical role in strengthening surveillance for polio that generated useful, timely and accurate data to guide policies, strategies and interventions until transmission of the poliovirus was interrupted in the country," Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director for WHO South-East Asia, said, adding that it was time to use that experience in fighting the fatal respiratory pandemic.

Singh and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan were addressing field staff of WHO and other agencies in over 1,000 locations in a video conference.

“All of you in the field – IDSP (integrated disease surveillance programme), state rapid response teams and WHO - are our ‘surveillance corona warriors’. With your joint efforts we can defeat the coronavirus and save lives," Vardhan told the staff.

WHO’s National Polio Surveillance Project in India was renamed National Public Health Surveillance Project after elimination of polio in 2011. Since then, it has supported a number of public health emergency responses, including Ebola, with 50 of its surveillance medical officers deployed to Africa.

Since the outbreak started in India on January 30, there are now more than 12,000 cases across the country, with all but three being confirmed over the last one and a half months. So far, there have been around 400 people have died.