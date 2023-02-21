WHO to set up mRNA vaccine hub in Hyderabad, claims KT Rama Rao
- Rama Rao said Telangana has a target of making the industry worth USD 100 billion from USD 50 billion in 2021 and the workforce from the existing four lakh to eight lakh in the next five years
The World Health Organisation will be setting up mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccine hub in Telangana, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday here. mRNA is becoming a promising technology to address a growing number of infectious diseases.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×