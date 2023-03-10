WHO to soon declare India trachoma-free: AIIMS

In a bid to enable the World Health Organization (WHO) declare India free of trachoma, a disease which causes blindness, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has in collaboration with the global health body initiated a study to determine existing trachoma cases in Northern India. The institute is on the verge of completing the report and is likely to submit it before Union health ministry. The report needs to get final clearance from WHO.

