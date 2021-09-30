NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) will likely decide on Bharat Biotech’s submission seeking emergency use listing (EUL) for Covaxin, its Covid-19 vaccine, in October, as per the UN agency’s update on Thursday.

Submission of rolling data for Covaxin began on 6 July and the assessment, for the EUL, is underway, WHO said in a document. The decision date mentioned was only an estimate since it depended on when all the data is submitted under rolling submission as well as when all responses to the assessors’ questions were submitted, a footnote in the document said.

"We know that scientific data, public health considerations and international health requirements are all considered on which the clearance is given by WHO. All these have been provided. And these are being looked at, and they will be decided by the WHO," said Balram Bhargava, director general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Bharat Biotech recently said it had submitted all data on clinical trials data on to the apex global public health agency for the EUL and were waiting for feedback. "#COVAXIN clinical trial data was fully compiled & available in June 2021. All Data submitted for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) Application to World Health Organization in early July. We have responded to any clarifications sought by #WHO and are awaiting further feedback," Bharat Biotech had tweeted earlier this month.

The Hyderabad based pharmaceutical company on Tuesday said, “We are diligently working with the WHO to obtain EUL at the earliest."

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had met WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on August 12 to discuss the UN agency's approval for Covaxin.

WHO’s Emergency Use Listing is a prerequisite for COVAX facility vaccine supply to other countries. COVAX, led by WHO, is a multilateral initiative aimed at fostering global access to coronavirus vaccines.

The EUL assesses the quality, safety, and efficacy of covid-19 vaccines, as well as risk management plans and programmatic suitability, such as cold chain requirements. So far, the WHO has given EUL to six vaccines.

Covaxin, India's first indigenous covid vaccine, has received emergency use authorisations from 14 countries and another 50 are the process. In June, the drug maker had said that its US partner, Ocugen, has received a recommendation from the US Food and Drug Administration to pursue Biologics License Applications path for Covaxin.

WHO approval would ease international travel for those Indians who have received Covaxin under the country’s vaccination program. A delay in approval may impact students, business travellers, among others, who want to travel to other countries where vaccination certificates for WHO’s approved vaccines is deemed mandatory.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.