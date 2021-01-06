WHO urges countries for 'less politicking' over public health

New Delhi: There should be less politicking about health in the year ahead and people must come first over short-term profits, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. The statement comes at a time when India despite approval of two vaccines is still awaiting a political nod to roll out its mass vaccination program aimed at controlling the covid-19 pandemic.

“My one hope is that there’s less politicking about health in the year ahead, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO pointing out that the covid-19 pandemic remains “a major public health crisis". Highlighting that the scientific community has “set a new standard for vaccine development", the WHO chief said that the international community should set a new standard for access. “People must come first over short-term profits. It’s in countries self-interest to shun vaccine nationalism," he said.

India which is at currently at the second spot on the world map after the USA in terms of covid-19 disease burden, is also developing and looking at various vaccines to control the pandemic. The Indian government on January 3 announced that the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted permission for restricted emergency use of Pune based Serum Institute of India’s vaccine (Covishield), subject to multiple regulatory conditionalities and permission of restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, especially in the context of infection by mutant strain, to Bharat Biotech International Ltd., Hyderabad for its vaccine Covaxin.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Tuesday said the government that the government is prepared to roll out Covid-19 vaccines within 10 days of granting emergency use authorization date, based on dry run feedback. But the government will only decide the exact date of the roll out of the vaccination program.

The scientists and the drug controller general of India have been assuring that the vaccines approved are completely safe but the political war of words started in India. Congress leaders raised concern regarding approval to indigenously developed ‘Covaxin’ without phase 3 trials questioning the government on ignoring mandatory protocols and verification of data. On similar lines, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that he would not take a vaccine distributed by the BJP. “I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust the BJP's vaccine? When our government is formed, everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take the BJP’s vaccine," Yadav said at a presser.

In parallel as the spat continues between political parties over vaccines, the pharmaceutical companies too entered into arguments that impacting vaccine acceptance among people. The brief but public vaccine war that broke out between Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech’s Krishna Ella ended on Tuesday, steering in a rapprochement, with both the pharma majors jointly pledging to supply covid-19 shots to India and the rest of the world.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via