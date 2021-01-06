WHO urges countries for 'less politicking' over public health

The scientists and the drug controller general of India have been assuring that the vaccines approved are completely safe but the political war of words started in India. Congress leaders raised concern regarding approval to indigenously developed ‘Covaxin’ without phase 3 trials questioning the government on ignoring mandatory protocols and verification of data. On similar lines, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that he would not take a vaccine distributed by the BJP. “I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust the BJP's vaccine? When our government is formed, everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take the BJP’s vaccine," Yadav said at a presser.