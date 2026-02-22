Who was Aalin Sherin Abraham? PM Modi remembers Kerala’s youngest organ donor in Mann Ki Baat – ‘Gave hope to others…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Aalin Sherin Abraham, a 10-month-old who became Kerala's youngest organ donor last week.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address, PM Modi said, “Just days ago, 10-month-old Aalin Sherin Abraham from Kerala passed away. In the midst of that pain, her parents chose to donate her organs.”

“Their decision has touched countless hearts and given hope to others,” he noted.

Who was Aalin Sherin Abraham? Aalin Sherin Abraham, Kerala's youngest organ donor, was a 10-month-old girl whose parents consented to donate her organs following her brain death.

She was laid to rest with state honours at Mallappally on February 15.

On February 5, while travelling with her mother and maternal grandparents at Pallam near Kottayam, Aalin Sherin was critically injured in a road accident on the MC Road.

Daughter of Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, residents of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district, Aalin was declared brain dead on February 12 despite intensive medical efforts.

With the consent of her parents, the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) coordinated the organ donation process.

Her heart valve was sent to the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; her liver to KIMS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram; and her kidneys to the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. Her eyes were donated to an eye bank.

