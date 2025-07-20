Who was Al Waleed bin Khaled? Saudi Arabia's 'Sleeping Prince' passes away after 20 years in coma

Renowned as the "Sleeping Prince", Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud died after spending nearly two decades in a coma following a tragic car accident in London in 2005, confirmed the Royal Court on Saturday through the Saudi Press Agency.

Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, who is a prominent Saudi royal and nephew of billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal.

"With hearts believing in Allah will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today," the mourning dad wrote in Arabic on X.

He added that the funeral service would be held on Sunday.

About Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled: Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud was born in April 1990 and was nicknamed Dede by his family. He was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud.

In 2005, he was injured in a car accident in 2005 while studying at a military college in London, reported the Mirror. At that time he was just 15-years-old.

In the accident, Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud sustained several severe brain injuries and internal bleeding. He fell into a coma and later transported to King Abdulaziz Medical City in the Saudi city of Riyadh. He remained in a coma until his death.

His father opted to keep him on life support and used to often share social media footage.

These post went viral over the years and garnered millions of views as he prayed for his son.