Who was Anuj Thakur? TV actor dies at 33 after seizure during sleep in Mumbai

Friends and family continue to mourn the death of Anuj Thakur, the TV actor who passed away last week after suffering a seizure during sleep. Thakur, who appeared in shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Beend Banoonga Ghodi Chadhunga, and Mahisagar, died at the age of 33.

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What frined said about Anuj Thakur The news of Thakur became public knowledge on Saturday after friend and casting director Rupesh Sonar shared a tribute post on Instagram.

“Still can’t believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey,” Sonar said in the post.

“Life is truly unpredictable. It’s heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother,” he added.

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According to Sonar, he had met Thakur just ten days ago.

“I was shocked to hear that he had gone to sleep at night and never woke up. I couldn’t understand what could have happened,” Sonar told The Times of India, adding that the actor had suffered a seizure and passed away in sleep.

“He would wake up at 4.30 am every day and follow his routine, which included fitness and jogging. However, that morning, he didn’t get up. His alarm went off at 4.30 am, and when his mother went to his room to wake him, she found that he had passed away,” Sonar added.

Anuj Thakur's notable roles Thakur made his TV debut in 2008 with Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka. He was also seen in ‘Mahisagar’ which ran from 2013 to 2015.

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According to IMDB, Thakur earned widespread household recognition and popularity by taking on the lead role of Sagar Mehta in this hit BIG Magic comedy-drama.

Last Instagram post In his last social media post, on July 30, Thakur shared glimpses of his trip to South Africa.

“A beautiful country. Love how people dance on their way to/from anywhere when they hear any music...a wonderful birthday trip,” Thakur said in the post.

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