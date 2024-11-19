Who was Bharat Dev Varma? Raima Sen’s father and CM Mamata Banerjee’s ‘well-wisher’ dies

Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of actor Moon Moon Sen, died at his residence in Kolkata on Tuesday (November 19). He was the father of actors Raima and Riya Sen.

According to reports, an ambulance was sent from a private hospital in Kolkata's Dhakuria to take Varma to the hospital. However, he breathed his last before the ambulance could reach his residence.

Who was Bharat Dev Varma? Bharat Dev Varma was a descendant of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura, NDTV reported. His mother, Ila Devi, was a princess of Cooch Behar, and the elder sister of Maharani of Jaipur, Gayatri Devi. Bharat's grandmother Indira was the only daughter of Searji Rao Gaikwad III, Maharaja of Vadodara.

He got married to Moon Moon Sen in 1978. The actress herself has royal connections as she was born in Kolkata to Bengali actress Suchitra Sen and Dibanath Sen, the report added.

CM Mamata Banerjee's ‘well-wisher’ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Varma's demise and posted on X, "Saddened by the demise of Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of filmstar Moon Moon Sen, and himself a great well-wisher of mine."

Banerjee said Bharat Dev Varma “was indeed very loving and affectionate to me and I shall always treasure his memories. He truly considered me as part of his family and his demise is a great loss for me.”

Mamata Banerjee also visited the residence of actor Moon Moon Sen in Kolkata as her husband passed away. She wrote on X, “After getting the news today morning, I visited their Ballygunge residence, where their daughter Riya was present.”

In a video shared on her official social media page, the TMC leader, while addressing the media, shared that Moon Moon and Raima were in Delhi when the news broke and were rushing back to Kolkata.

Mamata also mentioned that Bharat Dev Varma appeared to be in good health. “Moon Moon Sen and Raima Sen are currently not here. They are in Delhi. Moon Moon will reach here shortly. Bharat Dev Varma was a very good person, he was not that old. It is a great loss,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister was quoted by ANI as saying that Bharat Dev Varma was a very decent person. “I have lost a well-wisher, a family member. I have lost someone my own.”

“The local councillors are here. The police have been instructed to create a green corridor as soon as Moon Moon arrives. He was not unwell, as far as I know. Two nights ago, they had a party. In winter, strokes and heart attacks happen early in the morning,” Banerjee reportedly said.

Riya Sen was present at the residence, while Moon Moon Sen and Raima are expected to reach Kolkata soon. Moon Moon Sen married Bharat Dev Varma in 1976.