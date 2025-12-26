Who was Biswa Bandhu Sen? Tripura Assembly Speaker who passed away at 72

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen passed away on Friday morning. He was 72.

Sen been undergoing treatment for the past several months at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to prolonged illness. Sen had underwent an emergency surgical procedure at a private hospital in Tripura here after he suffered a massive cerebral stroke on August 8 and was eventually taken to a Bengaluru facility for better treatment where he passed away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Sen by saying that he was pained by his passing. “He will be remembered for his efforts to boost Tripura’s progress and commitment to numerous social causes. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” the PM said in a post on X.

Sen suffered a brain haemorrhage at Agartala railway station on August 8. Earlier, indirectly referring to the opposition CPI(M)'s criticism of the Speaker's treatment in a private medicare facility in Bengaluru instead of GBP Hospital, a tertiary care institution for Heart, Brain and other disorders, his son Dr Arijit Sen said it was the family's decision to treat him there.

“He is our father, and we will decide where he will be treated. Nobody could dictate that to us. It is not good to play politics over an ailing person,” he said.

Who was Biswa Bandhu Sen? Born on May 23, 1953, Sen completed his BA in 1975 from Maharaja Bir Bikram College, Agartala.

He was serving as the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assemblysince March 24, 2023. He was a four-time MLA representing the 56-Dharmanagar constituency in North Tripura.

Sen spent a significant portion of his career with the Congress (winning in 2008 and 2013) before joining the BJP in 2017. Sen also served as the Deputy Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly from 2018 to 2023. Earlier in his career, he was the Vice Chairman of the Dharmanagar Nagar Panchayat in 1988.

CM Condoles Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed profound grief and extended condolences to the bereaved family. Saha described Sen’s death as an irreparable loss for the people of Tripura.

“This untimely demise is an irreparable loss for the state. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and followers. I pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength to the family to overcome this difficult time,” the Chief Minister said.