Who was BP Singh? CID star Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty remember the man behind the iconic show

Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, the veteran producer-director behind iconic television shows CID and Aahat, died in Mumbai on October 27, 2026, at the age of 77. Following his death, members of the film and television industry gathered to pay their last respects at his funeral on Wednesday.

Several CID actors, including Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Ashwini Kalsekar and Hrishikesh Pandey, expressed grief over his demise while speaking to ANI. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and actor Ravi Jhankal also remembered Singh, highlighting his contribution to Indian television and his influence on those who worked with him.

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Who was BP Singh? BP Singh was a veteran television producer and director best known for creating and producing popular crime shows such as CID and Aahat. His work helped establish crime thrillers as a prominent genre on Indian television.

Singh died on October 27, 2026, at the age of 77 in Mumbai. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed his death in an Instagram post, stating that Singh had suffered a major heart attack earlier that morning.

Remembering Singh as his “dear friend” and a “great human being”, Pandit wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of an ace Producer Director B.P.Singh ji due to massive heart attack today early morning. A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and Aahat. His work is still & will continue to be an inspiration to generations to come. Was fortunate to be a very close associate of him when he was the President of IFTDA. A great human being & a dear friend. Will always be remembered for his contribution in the entertainment world.”

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He added, “Heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. The last it will be performed Tom the 28th of Oct. Details will be shared soon.”

Shivaji Satam remembers BP Singh: ‘Such a huge loss for the industry’ Veteran actor Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman in CID, mourned Singh's death and described him as an irreplaceable figure in the industry.

Speaking to ANI, Satam said, “Such a huge loss for the industry. A man like him, a technician of his calibre, is truly irreplaceable. You don’t find people like him easily, and you certainly cannot recreate someone like him. Whatever I have learned from him is invaluable. And it wasn’t just me. Every actor who had the privilege of working with him learned something from him.”

Dayanand Shetty calls BP Singh his ‘godfather’ Actor Dayanand Shetty, known for playing Daya in CID, said Singh had played an important role in his professional and personal journey.

“We will miss him a lot. For 28–30 years, so much of our lives has been spent working alongside him, learning from him, and growing under his guidance. I faced the camera for the very first time with Singh Sahab, and that is a memory I will always cherish. I learned so much from him, both as an artist and as a person. He was an incredibly generous soul who helped countless struggling actors find their footing in the industry. He was like a godfather to me,” he said.

Ashwini Kalsekar gets emotional remembering her ‘guru’ Actor Ashwini Kalsekar became emotional while remembering Singh, whom she described as her guru. She spoke about his contribution to Indian television and the lessons he taught her as an actor.

She said, “A huge loss for the television industry. He was one of the pioneers who laid the foundation for crime thrillers on Indian television. But for me, this loss is deeply personal. I have lost my guru, the man who taught me the basics, who taught me how to stand confidently in a frame, how to run when a scene demanded it, how to hold a pistol, and so much more. He taught me not just the craft, but the little things that make all the difference on screen. My guru may no longer be with us, but everything he taught me will live on through me.”

Ashoke Pandit recalls BP Singh's contribution to television Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit remembered Singh as an accomplished professional who preferred to let his work speak for itself.

He said, “I spent a considerable amount of time with him and always looked up to him as my guru. He was not only an exceptional talent but also a genuinely wonderful human being who worked quietly, away from the limelight, letting his work speak for itself. He was a master of his craft — acting, direction, and production. When it came to thrillers, his understanding of the genre and his command over storytelling were truly exceptional. Very few people possessed the kind of knowledge, instinct, and expertise that he did.”

Pandit also recalled Singh's achievement of completing a 111-minute episode in a single shot, which he said earned international recognition.

He added, “What makes his journey even more remarkable is that he created an extraordinary milestone by completing a 111-minute episode in a single shot, earning international recognition. Yet, despite such an incredible achievement, he never went around talking about his accomplishments or seeking appreciation. That humility was what made him even more special.”

Ravi Jhankal, Sunil Pal and Anup Soni pay tribute Actor Ravi Jhankal also expressed grief over Singh's death.

“Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de. We will miss him dearly. It's a huge loss for the industry,” he said.

Comedian Sunil Pal described Singh's demise as a huge loss for the television industry.

“Asli CID wale bhi inka sammaan karte the..Bhaut down to Earth the woh,” he said.

Actor Anup Soni also paid tribute to the veteran filmmaker, commenting, “Rest in peace sir.”