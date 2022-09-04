Cyrus Mistry dies at 54: 5 things to know about former Tata Sons chairman

Cyrus Mistry dies at 54: 5 things to know about former Tata Sons chairman2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 05:50 PM IST
- Cyrus Mistry took over as the chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement
The Maharashtra police official on Sunday said that the former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. According to the police official, Cyrus Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car. “The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," the police official said. The police official further informed that the other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured and all the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat, according to news agency PTI report.