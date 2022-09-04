Cyrus Mistry dies at 54: 5 things to know about former Tata Sons chairman

Cyrus Mistry took over as the chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement
The Maharashtra police official on Sunday said that the former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. According to the police official, Cyrus Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car. “The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," the police official said. The police official further informed that the other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured and all the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat, according to news agency PTI report.
Here are 5 facts to know about Cyrus Mistry:
Cyrus Mistry was announced the sixth chairman of Tata Sons after a five-man selection team spent 15 months searching for a successor to Ratan Tata. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement.
Notably, Mistry’s grandfather first bought shares in Tata Sons in the 1930s, a stake that currently stands at 18.5 percent in the hands of Mistry’s father, Pallonji Mistry, the largest single shareholder in a firm mostly controlled by trusts, according to Reuters report.
Not completely an outsider, Cyrus Mistry was the brother-in-law to Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother. Mistry’s father, a reclusive billionaire with an estimated wealth of $7.6 billion according to Forbes, paved the way for his younger son’s ascendancy to the top of a group founded by Ratan Tata’s great-grandfather, the Reuters report said.
Cyrus Mistry was ousted from the position of the Chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016, following this, N Chandrasekaran took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.
It is worth noting that the Supreme Court in May this year had dismissed the review petition by Cyrus Mistry in the Tata versus Mistry legal case and the Supreme Court dismissed SP group's plea seeking review of 2021 verdict upholding removal of Cyrus Mistry as head of Tata Sons.
(With inputs from ANI, Reuters)
