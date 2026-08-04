Who was DY Patil? Former Bihar, Tripura governor, Padma Shri awardee and veteran Congress leader dies at 90

DY Patil, former governor of West Bengal and a veteran Congress leader, passed away on Tuesday at his residence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after battling a prolonged illness. He was 90.

The Padma Shri awardee, who founded DY Patil Group of educational institutions, is survived by his sons — former minister and Congress leader Satej Patil, Sanjay Patil and Ajinkya Patil.

“The pillar of support is gone..!” his son Satej Patil wrote on X. “My father, Padma Shri Dr D Y Patil (Dada), passed away this morning at 11:08 AM on August 4 at the age of 91.”

“Dada spent his life connecting people, igniting the lamp of education in the lives of millions of students, and making social service the goal of his life. He instilled in us the values of living as a true human being,” Satej wrote. “His loving and affectionate hand, his encouraging words, and his teachings on living by principles—these are our eternal treasures... It is impossible to express these feelings in words.”

Satej shared that the last viewing and funeral rites will take place on Wednesday, August 5:

Last Viewing : From 9 AM to 4 PM at Yashwant Niwas, Kasba Bawda

: From 9 AM to 4 PM at Yashwant Niwas, Kasba Bawda Funeral Procession: Will begin at 4 PM from Yashwant Niwas, Kasba Bawda.

Who was DY Patil? DY Patil was born on 22 October 1935 in the present-day Kolhapur district of the then-Bombay state.

He studied at the Alphonso School in Kolhapur and was first elected to the Kolhapur Municipal Council on a Congress ticket in 1957. He continued in the position till 1962.

Patil became an MLA of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha in 1967 and served in the position till 1978. He was elected from the Panhala constituency in the two elections he contested.

Patil became the governor of Tripura on 21 November 2009 and served in the position till 21 March 2013.

He was appointed the governor of Bihar on 22 March 2013 and served til 26 November 2014.

In July 2014, he was given the additional charge as Governor of West Bengal for two weeks.

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Congress leaders mourn Patil's death Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the “extremely heartbreaking” death of DY Patil and said, “The news of the demise of former Governor, renowned educationist, and social worker Dr. D. Y. Patil ji is extremely heartbreaking.”

“His contributions in the fields of education and public service will always remain memorable. I express my deepest condolences to all the grieving family members, well-wishers, and supporters,” he added.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of veteran educationist, philanthropist and former Governor Dr. DY Patil ji. His contributions in the academic and social sectors touch the lives of millions, and he will always be revered for dedicating his life to the nation,” Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal wrote on X. “Our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal called the demise of Patil, former Governor of Tripura, Bihar, and West Bengal, and founder of the D. Y. Patil Group, “extremely heartbreaking”.