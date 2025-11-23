Who was Harman Sidhu? 36-year-old Punjabi singer dies in deadly road accident

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu passed away at the age of 36 following a fatal road accident. The music sensation died on November 21 night after his car rammed into a canter truck in Punjab's Mansa district, PTI reported citing police statement.

The fatal collision happened when he was travelling from Mansa to his native village Khiala Kalan. He was best known for popular Punjabi hits such as ‘Paper Ya Pyar,’ ‘Pai Gaya Pyar,’ ‘Mela,' 'Thakevan Jattan Da,' Sari Raat Parhdi' and ‘Multan Vs Russia.’ The breakthrough in his music career came with the release of 'Paper Te Payar' in 2007, in which he sang a duet with singer Miss Pooja.

Paper Te Pyaar track earned him widespread recognition and also made him a household name. Later, he was seen in several music album collaborations with singer Miss Pooja. Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher and Multan VS Russia are Some of his other popular songs.

His last Instagram post from 21 September is in focus since his death. In his last Instagram post, he can be seen posing with his daughter. The Punjabi music icon is survived by his wife and a young daughter.

Tributes are pouring in across social media, with fans and fellow artists expressing their grief and remembering his talent and humble personality.

Harman Sidhu struggled with drug addiction In September 2018, he made headlines after Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Sirsa police arrested him and his four friends in connection with possession of 52.1 gm heroin in Sirsa. He was sent on one-day police remand following a local court ruling, HT reported. During the investigation, several details came to light about his struggle with drug addiction.

“During interrogation, Sidhu told police that he has been a drug addict for the past six to seven months. He purchases the drug from a Delhi-based Nigerian national at a cheaper rate it costs very high in Punjab and Haryana,” Police spokesperson Surjeet Singh said while the probe in the case was ongoing.

