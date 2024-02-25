Who was Nafe Singh Rathee, shot dead by assailants in Jhajjar?

Former MLA from Bahadurgarh and the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Haryana unit president, Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by assailants while he was travelling in his SUV in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday.

Another party worker, travelling with Nafe Singh, lost his life, whereas three private gunmen hired by Rathee were critically injured in the attack.

Who was Nafe Singh Rathee?

Nafe Singh Rathee was a member of the 9th and 10th Haryana Legislative Assembly from the Bahadurgarh constituency. In addition to being two times MLA, he served two terms as Chairman of Bahadurgarh Municipal Council.

Nafe Singh won his first seat in the Haryana Legislative Assembly on the INLD ticket in 1996. He even managed to secure another term. Later, he switched to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). However, he left the party and even fought the election as an independent candidate in 2018.

He was also facing legal proceedings in the case, in which he was accused the main accused in the suicide case of Jagdish Rathi, who is the son of former BJP Minister Ram Rathi. According to Jagdish's family, Nafe Singh Rathee used to harass him in a matter related to real estate.

Death threats against Nafe Singh Rathee

The 70-year-old politician had received multiple death threats and had made multiple appeals to the government to provide police protection.

"The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. In writing, representations had been made to senior police officers and state home minister that he was facing threats and should be provided with security," INLD leader Abhay Chautala told PTI.

The attack, which came weeks before the Lok Sabha polls, drew sharp criticism from the opposition party leaders. Many alleged the attack on the politician to be a failure of the Haryana government.

“The news of INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee being shot dead in Haryana is very sad. This reflects the law and order of the state...Today no one is feeling safe in the state," said Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sushil Gupta said that "rule of law has ended in Haryana and jungle raj prevails".

