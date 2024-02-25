Who was Nafe Singh Rathee, shot dead by assailants in Jhajjar?
Nafe Singh Rathee, Seventy-year-old INLD's Haryana unit president, was the former MLA from Bahadurgarh. He had received death threats earlier as well and his party members were demanding police protection for him
Former MLA from Bahadurgarh and the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Haryana unit president, Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by assailants while he was travelling in his SUV in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday.
