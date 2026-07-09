Who was Kanwar Pal Singh aka KPS Gill? Career and controversies of Punjab’s ‘super cop’ amid ‘Satluj’ row

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj has ignited the never-ending debate over the legacy of the controversial Punjab cop, Kanwar Pal Singh (KPS) Gill. Was he indeed a “Super cop” or a symbol of institutional overreach? After a series of setbacks, the film was recently released on Zee5, but was taken down just days later.

Advertisement

Here’s all you need to know about KPS Gill’s career and controversies:

KPS Gill first became Punjab’s Director General of Police in 1988. His appointment came amid the rise of the Khalistan separatist movement, and just four years after the execution of Operation Blue Star, and the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi later that year.

Operation Blue Star was carried out by the Indian Army in June 1984 at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar to disarm and dislodge Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale — a leading figure for the Khalistan movement.

Punjab witnessed escalating violence following these events in history, and as the Punjab DGP, Gill had an uphill task. To counter the Khalistani insurgency, he launched an anti-insurgency campaign.

Advertisement

The ‘super cop’ tag Operation Black Thunder II was one of the most significant operations during Gill’s tenure. It was launched in May 1988, PTC News reported.

Under Operation Black Thunder II, security forces, unlike Operation Blue Star, surrounded the Golden Temple complex, negotiated with militants and carried out a carefully planned operation that resulted in far less damage to the shrine, the report added.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra calls out CBFC after Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj is taken down

Gill completed his first term as Punjab DGP in December 1990 before briefly heading the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He returned as Punjab DGP in late 1991 with the backing of then Chief Minister Beant Singh.

It was during his second tenure that Gill began adopting an aggressive strategy against militant groups.

As per PTC News, Gill’s approach relied on “better intelligence gathering, strengthening local policing, rewarding officers involved in anti-militancy operations and maintaining constant pressure on insurgent organisations.”

Advertisement

By the mid-1990s, violence in Punjab had sharply declined, and the Khalistani insurgency had largely been defeated.

Those supporting Gill highly credited him for taking on the Khalistani insurgency through an aggressive counter-insurgency campaign and restoring law and order in the state, earning him the reputation of a "supercop".

But Gill had dismissed the idea that there had ever been a clearly defined movement for Khalistan — a proposed independent Sikh state carved out of the Indian state of Punjab.

"There was never a movement for Khalistan. Even [Jarnail Singh] Bhindranwale rarely said so clearly. He would make a statement [for Khalistan], then deny it, and then deny the denial. Bhindranwale and his ideologues used the Two-Nation Theory, the same verbiage," KPS Gill has told India Today Magazine in an interview in 1993 while speaking on the Khalistani movement.

Advertisement

Allegations of Human Rights violation While Gill’s supporters called him a “supercop” for breaking the back of Khalistani separatists, Human rights organisations accused the Punjab Police of carrying out fake encounters, custodial killings and enforced disappearances during the anti-insurgency campaign.

There were also allegations of torture and secret mass cremations.

Gill consistently defended the Punjab Police, maintaining that extraordinary circumstances required extraordinary action to defeat terrorism, according to the PTC News.

Also Read | A new exhibition in London revives interest in the Indian suffragettes

The narratives from human rights groups and the dramatisation in the film Satluj painted a far darker picture of Gill’s tenure.

Critics argued that peace in Punjab was achieved not through law enforcement but through systemic state terror.

Jaswant Singh Khalra Among the most debated chapters of Gill's career was the disappearance and murder of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra — the character central to the film ‘Satluj.’

Advertisement

Bank manager-turned-activist Jaswant Singh Khalra had investigated municipal records to uncover thousands of unidentified bodies cremated secretly by security forces.

He claimed that these cremations had been carried out by the Punjab Police during the militancy years.

Khalra himself was abducted from outside his residence in Amritsar on September 6, 1995.

Also Read | IMD update on Monsoon: Northeast states on orange alert for rains

He was allegedly murdered by police personnel in 1995, an incident that remains a symbol of institutional overreach.

A CBI investigation later concluded that Khalra had been illegally detained and murdered. His body, however, has never been recovered.

According to reports, six Punjab Police personnel were convicted for kidnapping and murdering Khalra.

Gill was never chargesheeted or convicted in the case and repeatedly denied any role.

However, eyewitness accounts and human rights activists continued to allege that he was part of the larger conspiracy.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, critics of the activist’s narrative argued that by focusing solely on police excesses, such narratives frequently downplay the immense brutality of the Khalistani militants, who routinely massacred innocent civilians, assassinated political opponents, and terrorised the local population, News 18 reported.

Gill retirement Gill retired as Punjab DGP on December 31, 1995, after receiving multiple service extensions due to the state's security situation.

His retirement came only months after Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh was assassinated in a bomb blast carried out by Khalistani terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International in Chandigarh.

After his retirement, Gill reportedly established the Institute of Conflict Management in New Delhi. He wrote and spoke on terrorism, policing and national security.

Sexual harassment case In 1996, Gill was convicted of sexually harassing senior IAS officer Rupan Deol Bajaj during an official gathering.

Advertisement

The case drew national attention and became one of the most high-profile sexual harassment cases involving a senior police officer.

Gill later served as President of the Indian Hockey Federation and continued to comment on national security issues.

In 2012, campaigners in the United Kingdom successfully opposed his visit to the London Olympics, accusing him of responsibility for widespread human rights violations during Punjab's anti-insurgency operations.

Gill died in 2017.

He remains one of the most debated figures in the history of policing. To his admirers, Gill was a ‘supercop’ who effectively countered insurgency, but to his critics, the return to normalcy came at the cost of serious human rights concerns that have never been fully addressed.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Who was Kanwar Pal Singh aka KPS Gill? Career and controversies of Punjab’s ‘super cop’ amid ‘Satluj’ row