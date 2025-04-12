Who was Kumudini Lakhia? PM Modi, President Murmu condole demise of Padma Vibhushan awardee and Kathak icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mourned the loss of Kathak icon Kumudini Lakhia, hailing her as an outstanding cultural icon. PM Modi said her passion towards Kathak and Indian classical dances was reflected in her "remarkable work over the years."

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also called her a “true pioneer,” adding that she “nurtured” generations of dancers. Her contributions will continue to be cherished, he said.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Kumudini Lakhia ji, who made a mark as an outstanding cultural icon. Her passion towards Kathak and Indian classical dances was reflected in her remarkable work over the years. A true pioneer, she also nurtured generations of dancers. Her contributions will continue to be cherished. Condolences to her family, students and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu also condoled the loss of the Padma Shri awardee, saying Kumundini Lakhia “transformed” the way how Kathak dance is presented.

Read More

“Sad to learn about the passing away of eminent Kathak dancer Kumudini Lakhia Ji. Honoured with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, Lakhia ji trained and mentored numerous students through KADAMB Centre for Dance. She transformed the presentation of Kathak dance through innovative contemporary interpretations. Her contribution in the field of performing arts will be cherished forever. My deep condolences to her family, friends and admirers,” Murmu's office said in an X post.

Advertisement

Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also took to X to mourn Kumudini Lakhia's death.

“Shradhanjali to Kathak legend Kumudini Lakhia ji. Her passing away leaves the entire world of Kathak and Indian classical dance bereaved. Her contribution towards redefining Kathak vocabulary remain unparalleled. Praying for Sadgati for her and strength to all family members and her students in this hour of grief,” he said.

Advertisement

Who is Kumudini Lakhia? Kumudini Lakhia passed away at the age of 95 on Saturday in Ahmedabad. She was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan on Republic Day earlier this year.

The Kathak icon was earlier awarded the Padma Shri in 1987 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010, along with several other prestigious honours throughout her illustrious career.

Also Read | Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away

A pioneer in contemporary Kathak dance, Kumudini Lakhia was born in 1930. She has been credited with introducing the world to a new form of Kathak dance, moving away from solo performances and turning it into a group spectacle during the 1960s.

She started her Kathak training at the age of 7 but Kumudini Lahia's Kathak career began with Ram Gopal as he toured the West and brought the world's attention on Indian dance forms. She was trained by maestros of the Jaipur Gharana and Pandit Shambhu Maharaj, and developed as a seasoned dancer and choreography pioneer over time. Advertisement

After delivering solo performances for two decades, Lakhia started Kadamb Centre for Dance in Ahmedabad in 1967. By 1973, she was engaged in full-time choreography.