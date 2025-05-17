Who was Leila Kabir? Social worker and wife of late socialist leader George Fernandes passes away at 88

Leila Kabir, 88, renowned social worker and wife of the late socialist leader George Fernandes, passed away on Thursday evening at her residence in Delhi after a long battle with cancer.

Who was Leila Kabir? She was born into a prominent family—her father, Humayun Kabir, was a respected educationist and former Union Minister. Kabir was an active social worker and held the position of assistant director at the Indian Red Cross.

According to reports, she first met socialist leader and politician George Fernandes on a flight from Calcutta to Delhi, marking the beginning of their relationship and the two later married on July 22, 1971.

In the 1970s, she played an active role in humanitarian efforts, particularly during the Bangladesh Liberation War, where she served with the Red Cross.

The couple had a son, Sean Fernandes. Although Leila and George separated in the mid-1980s, they never divorced. She returned to care for him in 2010 when he was battling Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, managing his medical treatment and staying by his side until his death in January 2019.

The Print reported citing Journalist and former politician Santosh Bhartiya, “At such a time, Leila ji stood beside him and took care of him like he was a toddler…Leila ji and George Sahab’s relationship during his final days, she was helping him through everything, teaching him how to live again. And George Sahab would listen to her too.”

Leila Kabir would be remembered for her politically active role during critical moments like the emergency period, which marked a glorious episode in Fernandes’ six-decade-long public life.

According to a report by Indian Express, former Janata Dal (United) leader Aneel Prasad Hegde, who attended Leila Kabir’s cremation on behalf of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, recalled that Leila and George Fernandes were in Odisha when the Emergency was declared in 1975. At the time, Fernandes, serving as the president of the Socialist Party, George Fernandes went underground due to his leadership role in the Socialist Party to evade arrest.

Meanwhile, Leila, with their newborn son, travelled to the United States and other countries, leading a campaign against the Emergency imposed in India. She returned to India 22 months later, after it was lifted, according to the report.