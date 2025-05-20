Who was M R Srinivasan? Veteran nuclear scientist passes away at 95; PM Modi condoles demise

Dr. M R Srinivasan, the former Chairman of India's Atomic Energy Commission, passed away on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, at the age of 95. The veteran scientist suddenly fell ill overnight in Ooty and peacefully passed away in the local hospital at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

“My father suddenly took ill in Ooty over last night and passed away peacefully in hospital at 4 am in hospital, my mother is with him.. we are going from Bangalore now..,” said Sharada Srinivasan, the daughter of the veteran scientist according to a social media post on Facebook post.

Who was M R Srinivasan? M R Srinivasan was the former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission who played a major role in developing India's nuclear power programme.

Malur Ramasamy (M R) Srinivasan, born in Janaury 1930, was an Indian nuclear scientist and mechanical engineer who was also responsible for the development of a Pressurised heavy-water reactor (PHWR) in India.

After joining the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in September 1955, Srinivasan worked with Dr. Homi Bhabha on the nation's first nuclear research reactor, Apsara, which achieved criticality in August 1956.

In 1959, he was appointed as the Principal Project Engineer for the construction of India’s first atomic power station and later in 1967, he took charge of the Madras Atomic Power Station as its Chief Project Engineer.

In 1974, he became the Director of the Power Projects Engineering Division, DAE, and later, in 1984, he was promoted to the Chairman of the Nuclear Power Board, where he oversaw the planning, execution, and operation of all nuclear power projects across the nation.

In 1987, he finally became the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's highest civilian recognition for all his contributions to the Indian nuclear programme.

M R Srinivasan completed his schooling in Mysore and later joined the engineering college (currently UVCE) by M. Visvesvaraya, where he finished his Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering in 1950.

He also did his Master's in gas turbine technology from McGill University in Canada in 1954.

PM Modi's Condolences In a social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of veteran scientist M R Srinivasan. Modi highlighted how Srinivasan's role in developing India's nuclear infrastructure has been foundational for the industry.

Modi extended his personal thoughts and the nation's gratefulness for all his contributions to his family and friends at this hour of loss.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. MR Srinivasan, a stalwart of India's nuclear energy program. His instrumental role in developing critical nuclear infrastructure has been foundational to our being self-reliant in the energy sector. He is remembered for his inspiring leadership of the Atomic Energy Commission. India will always be grateful to him for advancing scientific progress and mentoring many young scientists. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” said PM Modi in his social media post on the platform X.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also shared his condolences on a Facebook post.