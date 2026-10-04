Who was Mad Sandhu? Popular LGBTQ influencer, makeup artist shot dead in Amritsar; found lying on road, blood-soaked

Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Amritsar on Saturday evening (October 4), police said. Sandhu, whose real name was Madhusudan, was attacked on Loharka Road at around 6 pm.

According to police, the attackers opened fire at Sandhu and fled the scene on a motorcycle. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Who was Mad Sandhu? Mad Sandhu was a familiar face on Punjabi social media and digital platforms, where he spoke openly about makeup artistry, the film industry, fashion and gender issues.

He had built a substantial following on Instagram, with around 2.26 lakh followers. Sandhu was also known for appearing on podcasts, where he discussed his experiences in the makeup and entertainment industries and spoke candidly about issues related to gender and identity.

Sandhu had also acted in the Punjabi film Oye Bhole Oye.

His outspoken online presence and distinctive fashion and makeup choices had attracted both support and criticism on social media.

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Mad Sandhu shot at close range The shooting took place when Sandhu went to a shop to collect his car, which he had given for washing, police said.

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at him. Around two to three rounds were fired, according to police. An eyewitness said Sandhu was shot at close range.

A purported video circulating on social media showed Sandhu lying on the road in a pool of blood while some people attempted to lift him.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the shooting. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sirivennela said investigators had some leads and would apprehend the accused soon.

The motive behind the killing has not yet been established. Police said they were investigating the case from multiple angles.

Sandhu had faced backlash over social media content Sandhu had previously faced criticism and backlash over his social media content, clothing and fashion choices.

A few months ago, a Nihang Sikh had publicly objected to Sandhu's content and clothing, telling him that his videos could have a negative influence on young people.

(With PTI inputs)

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