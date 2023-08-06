“Madan Das Ji had a brilliant academic record and this also shaped his meticulous way of working. A voracious reader, whenever he read something good, he would send it to the person working in that domain. I have been fortunate to receive such things very often. He was also blessed with a sound understanding of economics and policy matters. He envisioned an India where no person was dependent on others and where each individual could stand on their own feet, empowered by opportunities for self-improvement and growth," Prime Minsiter Modi wrote.