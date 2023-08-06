Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to late Sangh functionary Madan Das Devi. Besides, senior BJP and RSS functionaries including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party president J P Nadda, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, and Anurag Thakur attended the condolence meeting.
PM Modi also penned a few thoughts on Madan Das Devi. RSS functionary, Devi, passed away last week. The 81-year-old Hindutva ideologue died at the Rashtrotthan Hospital after a prolonged illness.
'ABOUT MADAN DAS DEVI'
PM Modi said that Madan Das Devi’s life journey illustrated the "wonders that can be achieved when the self is put on the back burner and the collective is given prominence".
Devi was from Solapur village, Maharashtra but his ancestors were from Gujarat. A Chartered Accountant by training, Devi spent much of his life strengthening the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
According to PM Modi, Devi emphasised involving more girl students in the working of the ABVP and empowering them with a platform to contribute to social welfare.
Besides, Devi was also an expert at understanding people and mapping their talents onto organisational goals, PM Modi wrote in a blog post on Sunday.
“Madan Das Ji had a brilliant academic record and this also shaped his meticulous way of working. A voracious reader, whenever he read something good, he would send it to the person working in that domain. I have been fortunate to receive such things very often. He was also blessed with a sound understanding of economics and policy matters. He envisioned an India where no person was dependent on others and where each individual could stand on their own feet, empowered by opportunities for self-improvement and growth," Prime Minsiter Modi wrote.
According to him, the RSS ideologue was instrumental in developing leadership skills among top-rung BJP and RSS leaders.
A full-time Pracharak (campaigner), Devi was staying in Bengaluru for treatment of his old age-related ailment.
