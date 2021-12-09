1 min read.Updated: 09 Dec 2021, 08:31 AM ISTLivemint
Madhulika Rawat, the wife of CDS General Bipin Rawat, was on the same chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. She was the president of the Army Wives Welfare Association. Madhulika got married to Rawat when he was a Captain in the Army. The Mi-17V5 chopper crashed when CDS Bipin Rawat was going to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to deliver a lecture. Now, they are survived by two daughters Kritika and Tarini. One life in Mumbai and the other daughter stayed with them.
Bipin Rawat's wife did her schooling in Gwalior's Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya and studied psychology at Delhi University.
She was a native of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol. Madhulika got married to Bipin Rawat in 1986
Madhulika's father Mrighendra Singh was the Riyasatdar of Shadol district's Sohagpur Riyasat. He was a Congress MLA in 1967 and 1972.
Madhulika Rawat was the president of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) that secures the welfare of the families of defence members and has been instrumental in supporting and uplifting the families of martyred soldiers.
The CDS wife was also involved with NGOs like Veer Naris which helps widows of military personnel, differently-abled children, and cancer patients.