OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Who was Madhulika Rawat, wife of CDS Bipin Rawat, killed in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu

Who was Madhulika Rawat, wife of CDS Bipin Rawat, killed in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat his wife Madhulika Rawat (File photo) (ANI)Premium
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat his wife Madhulika Rawat (File photo) (ANI)
 1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2021, 08:31 AM IST Livemint

  • Bipin Rawat's wife did her schooling in Gwalior's Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya and studied psychology at Delhi University
  • The CDS wife was also involved with NGOs like Veer Naris which helps widows of military personnel, differently-abled children, and cancer patients.

Listen to this article

Madhulika Rawat, the wife of CDS General Bipin Rawat, was on the same chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. She was the president of the Army Wives Welfare Association. Madhulika got married to Rawat when he was a Captain in the Army. The Mi-17V5 chopper crashed when CDS Bipin Rawat was going to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to deliver a lecture. Now, they are survived by two daughters Kritika and Tarini. One life in Mumbai and the other daughter stayed with them.

Here are 5 things to know about Madhulika Rawat

  • Bipin Rawat's wife did her schooling in Gwalior's Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya and studied psychology at Delhi University.
  • She was a native of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol. Madhulika got married to Bipin Rawat in 1986
  • Madhulika's father Mrighendra Singh was the Riyasatdar of Shadol district's Sohagpur Riyasat. He was a Congress MLA in 1967 and 1972.
  • Madhulika Rawat was the president of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) that secures the welfare of the families of defence members and has been instrumental in supporting and uplifting the families of martyred soldiers.
  • The CDS wife was also involved with NGOs like Veer Naris which helps widows of military personnel, differently-abled children, and cancer patients.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout