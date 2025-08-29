Who was Major Dhyan Chand? All about legendary hockey player as India celebrates National Sports Day

On the occasion of National Sports Day, it's time to remember and pay tribute to the celebrated Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, who is also known as ‘Hockey Wizard.’ The sports person, who became a role model of many and inspired generations, was born on August 29 in 1905 in Allahabad.

Counted among the best players of India and world hockey, he was the captain of Indian field hockey. The Indian hockey team received global recognition during his membership which was when India secured Olympic gold medals. The first in 1928 in Amsterdam Olympics, second in 1932 in Los Angeles Olympics and the third in 1936 in Berlin Olympics.

The legendary hockey player, who scored more than 1000 goals in his sporting career, was honoured with the country's prestigious civilian honour 'Padma Bhushan' in 1956. Major Dhyan Chand joined the First Brahmin Regiment in Delhi as an ordinary soldier in the army in 1922. It was during his time in the regiment that Major Tiwari inspired Dhyan Chand to play hockey.

National Sports Day 2025 theme This year, the National Sports Day theme is ‘Sport to Promote Peaceful and Inclusive Societies.’

PM Modi wishes National Sports Day Celebrating Major Dhyan Chand's skill, dedication, and sportsmanship on his birth anniversary, PM Modi in a post on X said, “Greetings on National Sports Day! On this special occasion, we pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand Ji, whose excellence continues to inspire generations. In the last decade, India’s sporting landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation.”

He added, "From grassroots programmes that nurture young talent to creating world-class facilities, we are seeing a vibrant sports ecosystem in our nation. Our government remains committed to supporting athletes, building infrastructure and making India a global hub for sporting excellence."