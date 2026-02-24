Who was Mayank Pawar? Remembering the Splitsvilla star who died at 37

Reality television and the Indian fitness community are mourning the sudden death of MTV Splitsvilla contestant Mayank Pawar, who passed away at the age of 37.

Splitsvilla 7 contestant Mayank Pawar dies Known for his calm personality on screen and strong presence in bodybuilding circles, Pawar’s death has shocked fans, fellow contestants and fitness professionals across the country.

The news of his passing was confirmed through a statement shared on his official Instagram account on February 23, 2026. While tributes quickly poured in online, the exact cause of death has not been disclosed by his family or representatives so far.

Mayank Pawar first rose to national attention after appearing in Season 7 of MTV Splitsvilla, a popular youth reality show known for its competitive tasks and relationship drama. Though he did not win the season, he became one of its most memorable contestants due to his composed demeanour and respectful conduct throughout the show.

One of the most talked-about moments from his journey came during his elimination episode, when host Sunny Leone was visibly emotional as she hugged him goodbye — an unusually heartfelt scene for the format, which helped cement his popularity among viewers.

Fans often remembered Pawar as a grounded contestant who avoided unnecessary conflict and focused on performance and discipline, qualities that later shaped his public image beyond reality television.

Outside television, Pawar was widely respected in the fitness world. A professional bodybuilder and trainer, he won the prestigious Mr India title multiple times and built a reputation as a dedicated athlete and mentor. Reports describe him as a seven-time Mr India titleholder who promoted disciplined training and healthy lifestyles through coaching and social media.

He also ran fitness programmes and personal coaching initiatives, helping clients with body transformation and competition preparation. Many aspiring athletes credited him for motivating them to pursue fitness seriously.

Colleagues and admirers frequently described him as humble and approachable despite his achievements, qualities that helped him build a loyal following both online and offline.

News of Pawar’s death triggered an outpouring of grief from fans and members of the entertainment industry. Social media platforms were filled with condolence messages remembering him as an inspiration and mentor.

In a statement shared by his family, Pawar was described as “a brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many,” adding that he would “forever live in our hearts.”