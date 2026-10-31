Who was N Balasubramanyam? 1994-batch IPS officer who architected Andhra Pradesh’s e-Pragati project; died in US

N Balasubramanyam, a senior retired IPS officer and former Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), passed away late Thursday while undergoing treatment in the United States.

He died at the age of 61 while receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer in New York, according to media reports. The reports added that arrangements are now being made to bring his mortal remains to his Hyderabad residence.

Who was N Balasubramanyam? A 1994-batch IPS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, he retired from service in August this year. He was reportedly known as a "no-nonsense" officer. His contemporaries fondly referred to him as Balu. He served as Superintendent of Police in Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts, now in Telangana.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his B.Tech degree from Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College and an EMBA in Business Administration and Management, General, from NYU Stern School of Business.

His assignments in Andhra Pradesh included Inspector-General (Intelligence), Transport Commissioner, Additional Director-General of Police, and Director-General of Police (Organisation). He also headed e-Pragati and the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) as chief executive officer before taking over as APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director in early 2026.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Balasubramanyam designed and implemented an intelligence collection, collation and analysis framework for the Andhra Pradesh government. He also helped make transport services, including vehicle registration, ownership transfers, permits and driving licences, contactless, paperless and cashless, eliminating the need for in-person interaction with the department.

He also designed and implemented e-Pragati, the state government’s digital transformation initiative. As its CEO, he introduced a hackathon-based vendor selection process and a procurement model based on story points, reducing procurement and vendor selection timelines to seven working days. He also oversaw the delivery of 223 revamped government-to-citizen services within a year, supporting 50,000 concurrent users.

As CEO of e-Pragati, he built a 400-member team, shortened procurement timelines and oversaw the rollout of 223 government-to-citizen services within a year.

Leaders condole Balasubramanyam's death Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta mourned his death and conveyed their heartfelt condolences.

In a post on X, N Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of retired DGP Shri N. Balasubramanyam garu. An officer of uncompromising integrity, he earned respect for his firm decisions, progressive ideas, and unwavering commitment to public service. Throughout his distinguished career in policing, intelligence, transport, and public administration, he championed reform, innovation, and the use of technology to serve people better. He encouraged out-of-the-box thinking and involved his team in decision-making, fostering a spirit of shared responsibility. Andhra Pradesh continued to benefit from his experience and dedication until just a few months ago."

Offering his condolences, Nara Lokesh wrote, "Profoundly saddened by the loss of former DGP Sri N. Balasubramanyam garu - a pillar of integrity, administrative excellence, and modern policing. His devotion to public service and courageous spirit leave behind an enduring legacy. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the police fraternity."