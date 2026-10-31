Who was N Balasubramanyam? 1994-batch IPS officer who architected Andhra Pradesh’s e-Pragati project; died in US

N Balasubramanyam, a senior retired IPS officer and former Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), passed away late Thursday while undergoing treatment in the United States.

He died at the age of 61 while receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer in New York, according to media reports. The reports added that arrangements are now being made to bring his mortal remains to his Hyderabad residence.

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Who was N Balasubramanyam? A 1994-batch IPS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, he retired from service in August this year. He was reportedly known as a "no-nonsense" officer. His contemporaries fondly referred to him as Balu. He served as Superintendent of Police in Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts, now in Telangana.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his B.Tech degree from Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College and an EMBA in Business Administration and Management, General, from NYU Stern School of Business.

His assignments in Andhra Pradesh included Inspector-General (Intelligence), Transport Commissioner, Additional Director-General of Police, and Director-General of Police (Organisation). He also headed e-Pragati and the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) as chief executive officer before taking over as APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director in early 2026.

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According to his LinkedIn bio, Balasubramanyam designed and implemented an intelligence collection, collation and analysis framework for the Andhra Pradesh government. He also helped make transport services, including vehicle registration, ownership transfers, permits and driving licences, contactless, paperless and cashless, eliminating the need for in-person interaction with the department.

He also designed and implemented e-Pragati, the state government’s digital transformation initiative. As its CEO, he introduced a hackathon-based vendor selection process and a procurement model based on story points, reducing procurement and vendor selection timelines to seven working days. He also oversaw the delivery of 223 revamped government-to-citizen services within a year, supporting 50,000 concurrent users.

As CEO of e-Pragati, he built a 400-member team, shortened procurement timelines and oversaw the rollout of 223 government-to-citizen services within a year.

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Leaders condole Balasubramanyam's death Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta mourned his death and conveyed their heartfelt condolences.

In a post on X, N Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of retired DGP Shri N. Balasubramanyam garu. An officer of uncompromising integrity, he earned respect for his firm decisions, progressive ideas, and unwavering commitment to public service. Throughout his distinguished career in policing, intelligence, transport, and public administration, he championed reform, innovation, and the use of technology to serve people better. He encouraged out-of-the-box thinking and involved his team in decision-making, fostering a spirit of shared responsibility. Andhra Pradesh continued to benefit from his experience and dedication until just a few months ago."

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Offering his condolences, Nara Lokesh wrote, "Profoundly saddened by the loss of former DGP Sri N. Balasubramanyam garu - a pillar of integrity, administrative excellence, and modern policing. His devotion to public service and courageous spirit leave behind an enduring legacy. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the police fraternity."

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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also expressed condolences in a social media post, writing, "The demise of Balasubrahmanyam Garu, retired IPS officer and former APSRTC Chairman, is heart-rending. The services he rendered to the police system as a dedicated individual are inspiring. My deepest condolences to his family members."

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.