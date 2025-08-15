Who was Nagaland Governor La Ganesan? The RSS veteran who ‘worked hard’ to expand BJP in Tamil Nadu

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan died on 15 August while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official said. He was 80.

Ganesan was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital for the past few days, and he died on Friday night, the Kohima Raj Bhavan PRO said.

Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on 12 February 2023, and he assumed office on 20 February that year.

Strengthened BJP in Tamil Nadu Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to express his condolences over the death of Governor Ganesan.

“Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist, who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers,” PM Narendra Modi said in the X post.

Who was La Ganesan? Ganesan was a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) veteran. He served as the 19th Governor of Nagaland from 20 February 2023 until his death on 15 August.

Before Nagaland, Ganesan served as the 17th Governor of Manipur between 27 August 2021 and 19 February 2023, the Governor of West Bengal (Additional Charge) between 18 July 2022 and 17 November 2022. Ganesan was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh before becoming the Governor.

RSS Veteran Born on 16 February 1945, in a Tamil Brahmin family, Ganesan lost his father at a young age. He lived with his brother and continued his education. Later, he joined the RSS, the political mentor of the BJP, left his job without getting married, and returned to public life as a full-time activist.

Ganesan joined the BJP and went on to hold key positions within it, serving as the party's National Secretary and later as Vice President. He was also General Secretary and President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP between 2006 and 2009.

Ganessan is known for his role in strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu -- traditionally dominated by Dravidian parties.

As General Secretary of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, Ganesan oversaw the party's grassroots expansion, mobilisation of cadres, and consolidation of the BJP's ideological presence in a politically challenging environment. Under his tenure as President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, the saffron party intensified its reach among urban middle-class voters, traders, and professionals in Tamil Nadu.