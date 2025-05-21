Who was Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju? Topmost Naxal leader killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Security forces on Wednesday achieved ‘historic success’ as a top Naxal leader, Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, was eliminated along with 27 Naxalites in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

The encounter took place in dense forests of Abhujmad on the tri-junction of Narayanpur-Bijapur-Dantewada districts.

The operation was launched two days ago based on intelligence inputs about the presence of Central Committee and Politburo members of the Maoists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah applauded security forces for neutralising 27 dreaded Maoists, including their top commander.

“A landmark achievement in the battle to eliminate Naxalism. Today, in an operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, our security forces have neutralized 27 dreaded Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist, topmost leader, and the backbone of the Naxal movement,” said Amit Shah in a post on X.

Who was Nambala Keshava Rao — Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju was the general secretary of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

— He was in his late 60s.

— He was known by several names such as Gaganna, Basavraj, Prakash, Krishna, Vijay, Keshav, Raju and Umesh.

— He was among the most wanted Naxals by the NIA.

— He hailed from the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

— Basavaraju graduated from REC Warangal.

“Prior to getting attracted to Maoist ideology, Basava Raju was a kabaddi player in school and junior college. He was best known for leading the attacks in which Maoists killed 76 CRPF personnel at Chintalnar,” reported The Indian Express.

A member of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of state police, was also killed in action while some others sustained injuries, police said.

What officials said about the operation — The bodies of 27 Naxalites and a large number of weapons have been recovered.

— One DRG team member was martyred, while a few other personnel sustained injuries during the encounter.