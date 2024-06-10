Who was Noor Malabika? All you need to know about the actor who died by suicide

Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das allegedly died by suicide at her flat in Mumbai's Oshiwara, police said on Monday.

The 31-year-old actor's decomposed body was found on Friday evening after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from her apartment, an official said.

Investigation revealed that the actor hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her flat on Tuesday evening.

A police team broke down the door and discovered the body and found a table and rope at the scene, the official said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered.

Who is Noor Malabika Das? Originally hailing from Assam, Noor Malabika Das had successfully made her mark in the entertainment industry.

Noor starred in the 2023 web series ‘The Trial’, opposite Bollywood actor Kajol. Her role in “The Trial” significantly boosted her recognition in the industry, earning her a dedicated following and respect from her peers.

Other than ‘The Trial’, Noor played a prominent role in the series: “Siskiyaan,” “Walkaman Upaya,” and “Charamsukh.”

Before trying her luck in Bollywood, Noor had a distinguished background in the hospitality sector. The actor had worked at Tao and Dusit Thani in Cairo, leveraging her hotel management certification.

Her dynamic career also encompassed modelling endeavours during her college years, mirroring her enduring passion for the industry that began in her childhood.

Beyond her professional endeavours, Noor possessed diverse talents and interests. Her passions included singing, writing, and cooking, which she frequently showcased through snapshots on her social media profiles.

As a fitness enthusiast, she frequented the gym and upheld a healthy lifestyle.

Noor also had a crown tattoo on her wrist with her name underneath. It is said to symbolize her unique identity and personal journey.