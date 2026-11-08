Who was Paramjeet Dhankar? Ex-Tech Mahindra Asia Pacific head killed by scrap dealer over parking in Faridabad | Case

Paramjeet Dhankhar, a former regional business head of Tech Mahindra's Asia-Pacific operations who was working in Singapore, was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour, a scrap dealer, following a dispute over vehicle parking in Faridabad's Sector 21C. Dhankar was visiting India to celebrate Diwali with his family and attend his nephew's wedding later this month.

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According to news agency PTI, the incident took place on Friday night when Dhankhar returned from the gym and asked his neighbour, identified as Monu Sharma, to move his car from his designated parking space. Sharma allegedly opened fire at him with his licensed pistol, firing around 15 rounds, nine of which hit Dhankhar. He died at the spot.

The accused, who allegedly fled with his family after the shooting, was subsequently arrested, police said on Saturday.

Who was Paramjeet Dhankhar? Dhankhar, 42, was a former regional business head of Tech Mahindra's Asia-Pacific operations and was employed as a senior vice-president at Singapore-based FPT Software Company Ltd at the time of his death.

He was based in Singapore and had travelled to India on November 5 to spend Diwali with his family. He was also scheduled to attend his nephew's wedding on November 24.

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According to a Times Of India report citing his LinkedIn profile, Dhankhar's professional experience included leading Tech Mahindra's regional business operations across the Asia-Pacific region before taking up his role at FPT Software.

He originally belonged to Hisar, Haryana.

His visit to India was meant to be a family occasion, but it ended in tragedy following the fatal shooting outside his residence.

What led to the shooting? According to police, Dhankhar's family lived on the first floor of a building in Sector 21C, while Sharma lived on the third floor of the same building.

The two families had reportedly been involved in repeated disagreements over vehicle parking and a pet dog allegedly defecating in the common parking area.

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The dispute escalated on Friday night when Dhankhar returned from the gym and objected to Sharma parking his vehicle in the space designated for him. Sharma allegedly pulled out his licensed pistol and fired at Dhankhar.

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As per the TOI report, the accused also allegedly attempted to shoot Dhankhar's son, Shaurya, who escaped by taking cover behind parked cars.

The shooting reportedly followed an earlier confrontation between the neighbours. Dhankhar had approached a police post to complain about threats from Sharma earlier that day. The accused allegedly threatened to kill him before the night was over.

What did the police say? Police reached the spot after receiving information from Dhankhar's son, Shaurya, and recovered empty cartridge cases from the scene.

According to PTI, a case was registered against Monu Sharma alias Mohan, his wife Divya, son Mayank, daughter Naina and brother Hetram on the basis of Shaurya's complaint.

Confirming the arrest of the main accused, Surajkund police station SHO Prahlad Singh said, "Based on the complaint filed by Paramjeet's son Shaurya, a case has been registered against Monu Sharma alias Mohan, his wife Divya, son Mayank, daughter Naina and brother Hetram. Paramjeet's body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. We have arrested the main accused, Monu Sharma, and are questioning him."

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X