Who was Pat Nibin Maxwell? Indian from Kerala killed as Hezbollah launches airstrikes in Israel
Pat Nibin Maxwell, who hailed from Kollam, had arrived in Israel two months ago on a work contract and was working in a plantation there. He was near the orchard when the missile struck the Israeli border.
Pat Nibin Maxwell, 31, from Kollam in Kerala was killed when a missile fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah militants struck near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot. Two other Indians, also from Kerala, were injured in the attack. They were identified as Idukki natives Paul Melvin and Bush Joseph George.