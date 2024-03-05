Pat Nibin Maxwell, who hailed from Kollam, had arrived in Israel two months ago on a work contract and was working in a plantation there. He was near the orchard when the missile struck the Israeli border.

Pat Nibin Maxwell, 31, from Kollam in Kerala was killed when a missile fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah militants struck near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot. Two other Indians, also from Kerala, were injured in the attack. They were identified as Idukki natives Paul Melvin and Bush Joseph George.

"The missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel around 11 am on Monday, Zaki Heller," a spokesperson for rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA), told PTI.

Maxwell, who hailed from Kollam, had arrived in Israel two months ago on a work contract and was working in a plantation there. He was near the orchard when the missile struck the Israeli border.

Maxwell is survived by his wife and a five-year-old daughter. Nibin's wife is also seven months pregnant, his father told news agency ANI. The father informed that he was informed about his son's death and is now awaiting the arrival of the mortal remains.

Maxwell has two other siblings, and his elder brother is also working in Israel. The third sibling is in Abu Dhabi, Maxwell's father said.

His family has contacted the Indian embassy already and the body should be brought to Kerala in around four days, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Embassy of Israel in New Delhi said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organisation Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon."

The attack was believed to have been carried out by the Hezbollah faction in Lebanon, which has been launching rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israel daily since October 8 in support of Hamas amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday said they responded by shelling the launch site with artillery. The IDF also said it struck a Hezbollah compound where members of the group were gathered in the southern Lebanon town of Chihine, and another site belonging to Hezbollah in Ayta ash-Shab.

The skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah have resulted in the death of seven civilians and 10 IDF soldiers on the Israeli side, PTI reported.

