Who was R Govindarajan? Veteran spy and father of ex-RBI chief Raghuram Rajan, dies at 94

R Govindarajan, veteran intelligence officer and father of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, passed away in Chennai at 94. A 1953 IPS topper, he served in RAW’s founding team and retired as JIC chief.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated1 Oct 2025, 07:07 AM IST
R Govindarajan.
Raghavachari Govindarajan, a distinguished intelligence officer and father of former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan, passed away in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 94.

Who was R Govindarajan?

Govindarajan was a top-ranked officer of the 1953 Indian Police Service (IPS) batch. He began his career with the Intelligence Bureau and was later seconded to the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). As part of RAW’s founding team, he became one of the most trusted aides of its first chief, RN Kao.

What was R Govindarajan's career span?

Over a 36-year career in intelligence, R Govindarajan rose through the ranks and retired as Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee. Following his retirement, he settled in Chennai.

Who survives him?

He is survived by his wife, Mythili, and their four children. His younger son, Mukund Rajan, formerly served as brand custodian and chief ethics officer of Tata Sons. His elder son, Srinivas, holds a PhD and works in a renewable energy company in the United States. Srinivas’ twin sister, Jayashree, is married to retired IAS officer R Sridharan, who later serves as chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

R Govindarajan, veteran spy and father of ex-RBI chief Raghuram Rajan, dies at 94.
What legacy does R Govindarajan leave behind?

A Rhodes Scholarship has been instituted in R Govindarajan's memory by his son Mukund Rajan and daughter-in-law Soumya Rajan. The Radhakrishnan-Govindarajan Rhodes Scholarship honours both Govindarajan and Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The first scholar under this programme will be selected for Oxford next year.

Raghuram Rajan
