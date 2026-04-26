Who was Raghu Rai? The photographer who captured India's soul dies at 84

Raghu Rai — photographer, photojournalist, Magnum member, and the closest thing Indian visual culture had to a founding father — died at the age of 84. His family confirmed the news on his Instagram profile, bringing to a close a creative life that had spanned six extraordinary decades and produced some of the most indelible images ever made on the subcontinent.

Who Was Raghu Rai? The Photographer Who Defined a Nation Born on 18 December 1942 in Jhang, a village in Punjab that now falls within modern-day Pakistan, Raghu Rai came of age in a newly independent India still learning to see itself. He was the youngest of four children, and it was his elder brother, the photographer Sharampal Chowdhry, better known professionally as S. Paul, who first placed a camera in his hands.

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Raghu Rai began learning the craft in 1962, and by 1965 he had joined The Statesman newspaper in New Delhi as its chief photographer.

From The Statesman to Magnum: How Raghu Rai Rose to Global Prominence The trajectory that followed was remarkable by any standard. In 1971, Raghu Rai exhibited his work in Paris, where it caught the attention of the French master Henri Cartier-Bresson — arguably the most influential photographer of the twentieth century. Cartier-Bresson was so struck by what he saw that he personally nominated Rai to join Magnum Photos in 1977, making him one of the agency's rare Indian members and cementing his place in the global canon.

By that point, Rai had already left The Statesman — departing in 1976 to become picture editor of Sunday, a weekly news magazine published from Calcutta. In 1980, he moved again, this time to India Today, where from 1982 to 1991 he contributed what many consider the definitive picture essays of that era.

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The Bhopal Photographs: Raghu Rai's Most Important Work If there is a single body of work for which Rai will be remembered by those who did not grow up with his images of everyday Indian life, it is his documentation of the Bhopal gas tragedy. When the Union Carbide pesticide plant catastrophically leaked methyl isocyanate gas in December 1984 — killing thousands overnight and injuring hundreds of thousands more — Rai was there as a journalist with India Today. He continued to return, compelled by what he witnessed.

For Greenpeace, he completed a long-form documentary project on the disaster and its ongoing effects on survivors — people who continued to live in a chemically contaminated environment, many of them uncompensated decades later. The work resulted in a book titled Exposure: A Corporate Crime and three exhibitions that toured Europe, America, India and South-East Asia from 2004, the disaster's twentieth anniversary, onwards. Rai was explicit about his intentions: he wanted the exhibitions to generate awareness, both of the original tragedy and of the survivors still bearing its consequences.

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Raghu Rai's Portraits: Indira Gandhi, Mother Teresa and the Famous Faces He Photographed Rai's archive is a who's who of modern Indian history, refracted through his distinctive eye. He photographed Indira Gandhi with an intimacy that few journalists were afforded. He spent sustained time with Mother Teresa in Calcutta, producing a body of work sensitive enough to become a standalone book. He was present at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's ashram in the spring of 1968, alongside his colleague Saeed Naqvi, when The Beatles arrived — one of those singular confluences of history that only the most alert photographers managed to document.

His portraits operated on a different register from standard photojournalism. He was not merely documenting; he was reaching for something beneath the surface — what he himself described as the "silence of death" — a quality of stillness and gravity that recurs throughout his black-and-white work in particular.

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Books, Awards and Exhibitions: The Scale of Raghu Rai's Achievement The sheer volume of Rai's output is staggering. He produced more than 18 books, among them Raghu Rai's Delhi, The Sikhs, Calcutta, Khajuraho, Taj Mahal, Tibet in Exile, India and Mother Teresa. His photo essays appeared in Time, Life, Geo, The New York Times, The Sunday Times, Newsweek, The Independent and The New Yorker. He served three times on the jury of the World Press Photo and twice on the jury of UNESCO's International Photo Contest.

In 1972, he was awarded the Padma Shri — one of India's highest civilian honours — for his documentation of the Bangladesh War. He received Photographer of the Year recognition in the US in 1992, when his National Geographic cover story on human management of wildlife in India brought him widespread international acclaim. In 2019 came the Académie des Beaux-Arts Photography Award — the William Klein prize — followed by a Lifetime Achievement Award from India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2017. He exhibited his work in London, Paris, New York, Hamburg, Prague, Tokyo, Zurich and Sydney.

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Raghu Rai's Shift to Digital and His Final Decades Even the transition from film to digital — a rupture that many photographers of his generation struggled to navigate — came to Rai with characteristic decisiveness. In 2003, while on assignment for Geo magazine in Bombay, he picked up a digital camera and never looked back. As he put it: "and from that moment to today, I haven't been able to go back to using film."

In 2017, his daughter Avani Rai accompanied him on a trip to Kashmir, seeking to understand both her father's work and the man himself. The resulting documentary, Raghu Rai: An Unframed Portrait, executive-produced by Anurag Kashyap, offered an intimate window into a life spent in relentless pursuit of the image.

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Why Raghu Rai Mattered: The Father of Modern Indian Photography The title "father of modern Indian photography" is not awarded lightly, but in Rai's case it is difficult to dispute. He worked at the intersection of documentary rigour and artistic vision — trained in the Cartier-Bresson tradition of the decisive moment, but utterly committed to the specificity of Indian experience. He mentored generations of photographers who came after him. He made the invisible visible: the gas victims of Bhopal, the spiritual textures of Indian religious life, the quiet dignity of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances.

India will take some time to reckon with what it has lost. The camera he carried for sixty years was never just a recording device — it was an argument, made repeatedly and with great care, that this country's life was worth looking at seriously. That argument, at least, outlasts its author.

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About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.