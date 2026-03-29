Who was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? Movies, career, relationship, how he shot to fame - 5 points to know

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away on Sunday, sending shockwaves across Tollywood. The 43-year-old was in Talsari, shooting for ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega'.
As per multiple reports, Rahul died due to drowning.
Additional Superintendent of Police of East Midnapore district Atish Biswas told Ei Samay Online: “As per preliminary examination, Rahul died due to drowning. Investigation is underway."
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee rose to prominence with his breakthrough role in the 2008 film ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar’, which made him a familiar face among Bengali audiences.
He went on to feature in several films, including ‘Love Circus’, ‘Shono Mon Boli Tomay’, ‘Na Hannyate’, and ‘Kagojer Bou’. Apart from films, he also worked in television shows and web series such as ‘Sahaj Katha’, helping him connect with a wider audience.
Before making his way into films and television, Rahul was actively involved in theatre.
He later shifted to television and found recognition with the popular Zee Bangla show ‘Khela’, where he played Aditya. The role paved his way for movies and helped him gain wider popularity.
From ‘Lalkuthi’, ‘Desher Maati’, ‘Horogouri Pice Hotel’ among other TV serials to popular web series such as ‘Indubala Bhaater Hotel' – Rahul Arunoday Banerjee left an indelible mark in Bengali cinema and TV shows.
On the personal front, Rahul married his co-star from ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar,’ Priyanka Sarkar. The couple has a son, Shohoj.
They separated in 2017 but reunited in 2023.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death. Taking to social media platform Twitter, she wrote: “I just can’t make sense of how this happened. He was one of my favorite actors and a wonderful person. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers.”
Speaking about the deceased actor, Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh told ABP Ananda that Rahul "was like a brother to him.” Hit by the tragedy, Ghosh reportedly told the outlet that ‘he was at a loss for words’