Who was Rakesh Mehta? Former Delhi chief secretary hangs self, leaves 'suicide' note, family says he was unwell

Former Delhi Chief Secretary and retired IAS officer Rakesh Mehta hanged himself to death at his residence in Kendriya Vihar-2, Phase-2, Gautam Buddha Nagar, police said.

Who was Rakesh Mehta? Mehta, 74, was a 1975-batch IAS officer. He had served under former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit for over three years - from 2007 to 2010. The Commonwealth Games in Delhi were organised in 2010 during his tenure.

Mehta was credited for executing some of the key transport, power and civic infrastructure projects in the city.

He served in the Delhi government in different capacities and was also the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), his former colleagues told PTI.

He took over as chief secretary in 2007 and retired in November 2010.

Mehta had studied at St Stephen's College, Jawaharlal Nehru University and the London School of Economics, where he pursued economics and related disciplines.

The reason behind suicide Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Mehta's death.

Noida police said, according to PTI, that Mehta had been staying alone in the rented flat at Kendriya Vihar-2 society in Sector 82 for around five years.

His wife, also a retired IAS officer of the Delhi cadre, and their son are based in Dehradun, while their married daughter lives in London.

His wife and son used to visit him in Noida occasionally, an official was quoted as saying.

The family has not filed any complaint.

Suicide note recovered Police reportedly recovered a one-page suicide note from Mehta's flat. The purported note did not hold anyone responsible and mentioned that Mehta was distressed by illness.

According to PTI, family members said he had been suffering from hypertension, diabetes and other health problems, besides experiencing trembling in his right hand and leg, an official said.

According to the police, Mehta's wife spoke to him over the phone on Saturday night. When family members were unable to reach him despite repeated calls on Sunday afternoon, they alerted the society's security guards.

Two guards subsequently went to the flat and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Noida police and a relative residing nearby reached the spot soon. According to the Noida police, information about the incident was received at the Phase-2 Police Station via Dial-112.

Following this, a forensic team was called to collect evidence. Later, the body was sent for postmortem examination.

Inquest proceedings were completed, and a post-mortem examination was conducted.

He was cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium on Monday. After completion of the required proceedings, the body of the deceased was handed over to the family for the last rites.