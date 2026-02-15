Who was Saketh Sreenivasaiah? Indian student from Karnataka found dead in California nearly a week after going missing

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a student at the University of California, Berkeley, from Karnataka, who went missing in the US less than a week ago, has been found dead. His body was recovered by local authorities.

His backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was discovered on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood, according to a report by the news portal The Berkeley Scanner.

On Saturday, the Karnataka government contacted the Centre, seeking support from the Ministry of External Affairs. In a letter to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Chief Secretary Rajneesh requested that the ministry, through the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, provide all necessary assistance, including coordination with local law enforcement and support for the family.

In a post on X, the Consulate General said, “The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time.” The statement also said that it would extend all necessary support to the family.

The Consulate said it was prepared to offer all necessary assistance to the family, including working with local authorities and making arrangements to repatriate the mortal remains to India as soon as possible. It added that its consular officers were in direct contact with the family and would help them complete all required formalities and services.

The Consulate General had also taken part in the search operation and is in contact with his parents.

Who was Saketh Sreenivasaiah? Saketh Sreenvasaiah, 22, was a young engineering graduate with a solid academic foundation spanning India and the United States.

On his LinkedIn profile, he described himself as a master’s student in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering department at the University of California, Berkeley, holding an undergraduate degree from IIT Madras. He wrote that he was passionate about deep-tech innovations in soft and active materials, semiconductors and advanced materials.

Police records reportedly described him as 6 feet 1 inch tall, with short black hair and brown eyes, as authorities began efforts to locate him.

Meanwhile, Indian students studying overseas have frequently raised concerns about alleged discrimination, racist attacks and inaction by local authorities.

Responding to a question from MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha regarding the safety of students abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs outlined the steps it has taken to protect Indian nationals overseas, as per ANI.

In its written reply, the ministry said the government places the highest priority on the safety and security of Indian students abroad and keeps track of incidents of violence involving them. It noted that any violent or untoward incidents are promptly taken up by Indian missions and posts with authorities in the host country to ensure proper investigation and action against those responsible.

The ministry also said that Indian missions and posts maintain regular contact with students enrolled in foreign universities within their jurisdictions. They conduct orientation sessions upon students’ arrival to inform them about potential challenges, risks and necessary precautions, and issue advisories from time to time.

To facilitate effective communication and timely assistance, the statement added that students are encouraged to stay connected with local Indian missions and posts through various channels, including the ministry’s MADAD portal, dedicated WhatsApp groups, consular camps, open houses and emergency helplines.